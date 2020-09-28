Coronavirus: Delhi reports over 40 deaths for two consecutive days

More than 40 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported for the second consecutive day on Sunday. While Sunday reported 42 deaths, a total of 46 were reported on Saturday, the Delhi State Health Bulletin has said.

With this, the number of deaths in the national capital has gone up to 5,235.

"In the last 24 hours, 3,292 cases of the COVID-19 were reported, taking the total number of cases to 2,71,114," the statement issued by it said.

It added, "In the last 24 hours, 3,739 people have been cured. A total of 2,36,651 people have been cured so far."

The release further said that 51,416 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. These include 11,414 RTPCR and 40,002 antigens.

The national capital currently has 2,380 containment zones. A total of 29,24,754 tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 15, 830 beds are available for COVID-19 across different hospitals in the national capital. Of these 6,758 have been occupied, while 9072 are lying vacant.

Meanwhile, with a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID-19 cases, the country's COVID-19 case count neared the 60-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 94,503, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged, or migrated cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

