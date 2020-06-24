Delhi's Covid-19 count breaches 70,000-mark, death toll rises to 2,365

With over 3,700 novel coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, Delhi's Covid-19 count has crossed 70,000. This is the second day in a row when the national capital has reported more than 3,500 cases in a single day. On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike in new cases 3,947.

With over 3,700 novel coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, Delhi's Covid-19 count has crossed 70,000. This is the second day in a row when the national capital has reported more than 3,500 cases in a single day. On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike in new cases 3,947.

Delhi is now the worst-hit city in India as the total number of coronavirus cases have surpassed Mumbai's count (68,410 till Tuesday).

Delhi is now the worst-hit city in India as the total number of coronavirus cases have surpassed Mumbai's count (68,410 till Tuesday). Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital now stands at 70,390 after 3,788 more patients were tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 2,364 after 64 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the national capital since Tuesday, the authorities added.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

There are currently 26,588 Covid-19 active cases in Delhi since the outbreak while 41,437 patients have either been discharged or cured of the highly contagious virus so far. The total recoveries also include 2,124 patients being successfully cured of the virus today, according to the bulletin.

There are currently 266 Covid-19 containment zones in the national capital.