As COVID-19 cases and fatalities increase in Delhi, the city's largest Muslim cemetery, is running out of space for the burial of Coronavirus victims.

The administration of the ITO-situated Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam, says that the number of COVID-19 bodies has been increasing since April 4.

"We are now left with the space for the burial of just 150-200 more Covid-19 victims," Mohammed Shamin, the graveyard's caretaker, told ANI.

The burial ground, the oldest in the national capital, is spread over an area of acres and acres of land, starting from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and bursting out onto the Ring Road near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The administration carved out a separate block for the burial of Covid victims last year when the pandemic started. The space for non-Coronavirus bodies is not that much of an issue.

Shamim said that he is the third generation of caretakers here, and has never seen so many funerals in a single day at the cemetery.

"On Monday, 25 bodies were brought for burial at the graveyard, which was the highest so far this year," he added.

The COVID-19 situation in the national capital continues to worsen as the city registered the highest single-day spike of 17,282 fresh COVID-19 infections and 104 deaths.

According to the latest state health bulletin on Wednesday evening, the total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases here as of today.

With 104 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 death toll of the national capital now stands at 11,540.

