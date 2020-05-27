NEW DELHI: With restrictions being eased, the national capital saw a sharp spike in the total number of covid-19 cases as 792 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The state's tally is now at 15,257 with the death toll crossing 300 on Wednesday.

In the fourth phase of the lockdown, the government had eased restrictions to restart the economy. In this phase, which is scheduled to end on 31 May, the government had allowed movement of people and opening up of businesses and markets. Health officials had warned that the easing of movement could lead to a spike in the total number of cases.

As the city recorded the highest single day spike in the last few weeks, the state government faced criticism over the reporting of deaths. A committee, set up to monitor casualties in hospitals, has updated the figures showing the total number of deaths jumping to 310 from around 200 in the last two weeks.

Addressing a digital press conference on Monday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the situation in Delhi was under control. The government was prepared to tackle more cases and arrangements had been made to ensure that hospitals have space for patients, he had said.

Of the 15,257 positive cases, 7,264 patients have recovered and have been discharged. There are currently 7,690 active cases, of which 3,878 patients are in home isolation, 2,118 are in hospitals and 124 are admitted in dedicated covid centres. There are 191 patients in the ICU and 32 patients are on ventilator.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had been pushing for easing of restrictions to open the economy. Senior leaders, including CM Kejriwal, have been reiterating that people need to learn to live with the pandemic.





