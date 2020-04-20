NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi today started the use of rapid antibody test kits in the containment zones of the Central district to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

According to Delhi Health Department officials the rapid testing kits were randomly used in the Nabi Karim area. 62 samples were tested in the area and all came negative, the officials said.

Rapid testing for #COVID19 commenced today at the Nabi Karim area containment zone in Central District of the national capital. 62 random samples were tested in the area and all came negative: Delhi Government — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

From today, we started using the 42,000 rapid testing kits which we received on Sunday, the Health Department officials said.

"On Sunday, we had a trial and training at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Frist, we used the kits in the Nabi Karim containment zone in the Central district. We collected more than 60 samples, all of which returned negative", the officials added.

The Delhi government had declared the Nabi Karim area in the Central district as a containment zone on 10 April.

The Delhi government acquired 42,000 rapid test kits to be used in various containment zones across the national capital after a delay of more than a week.





Share Via