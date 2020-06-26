Coronavirus: Delhi to start sero-survey from tomorrow, cover 20,000 people

The sero-survey is part of Delhi government's revised COVID-19 response plan. The state government planned to focus more on contact tracing and testing amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the capital. All symptomatic contacts and asymptomatic high-risk contacts will be tested between fifth and tenth day of contact as per the latest guidelines. The coronavirus patients from highly-dense areas will be sent to COVID care centres. The formation of containment zone will be done within 24 hours of detecting COVID-19 cases. The travel information of anonymous COVID-19 patients will be in the public domain. The state government urged all to download Arogya Setu app, especially those who are containment zones.