Coronavirus: Delhi to use plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients

NEW DELHI : Delhi government on Wednesday said it would allow the use of plasma therapy technique for treatment on a trial basis to save the lives of critical coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) patients in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said, he has advised all the concerned authorities to strictly adhere to standard operating procedure /guidelines and protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry while dealing with the coronavirus patients.

Anil Baijal said, “Delhi to use plasma technique for treatment on a trial basis to save lives of critical COVID-19 patients. Advised all to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines & protocols issued by Union Health Ministry while dealing with COVID-19 patients."

The total number of covid-19 cases in the national capital today increased to 1561, with 51 fresh cases, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Among the total people infected as on date, 30 have recovered and 30 have passed away.

South Delhi had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 332 confirmed infections.

