Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, count crosses 34,000

With more than 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi today crossed 34,000-mark in the number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory since the outbreak. The Covid-19 count in the national capital has now reached 34,687 after 1,877 more patients were tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, according to health officials. This is the highest ever cases reported in a single day yet.

The second highest single-day spike in fresh cases, 1,513, was recorded on 3 June. Delhi was the third state to record 34,000 cases in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Currently, Delhi has 20,871 active cases while 12,731 patients been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease.

Along with that, the death toll in the national capital increased to 1,085 after 65 more fatalities were reported since Wednesday, said Delhi Health Department in its bulletin.

It, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government today said that India is "not in a community transmission" so far.

Speaking at the Union Health Ministry pres conference today, Indian Council of Medical Research DG, Prof (Dr.) Balram Bhargava said, "India is such a large country and prevalence is very low. India is not in community transmission."

The country's Covid-19 recovery rate showed an improvement amid the novel coronavirus cases rising in the country.

The recovery rate now stands at 49.21% as against 48.37% on Wednesday. Moreover, the number of patients recovered presently exceeds the number of active patients, the health ministry stated.

India's mortality per lakh population is 0.59, which is also among lowest in world, added the ICMR.

Covid-19 cases in India, however,continued to rise as 9,996 fresh cases were reported in last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day jump in cases since the outbreak. With this, India's coronavirus tally surged past 2.86 lakh and reached 2,86,579, while the death toll has reached 8,102 after 357— highest number of deaths in a single day — more fatalities were reported, according to the health ministry data.

