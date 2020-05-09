Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today said India does not anticipate a very worst type of situations like the developed nations. However, he assured that the Central government is prepared for the worst scenario.

The coronavirus cases in India inched towards 60,000- mark today. The states added over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases for the third straight day. As India witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 count this week, the doubling rate worsens. On Tuesday, the health ministry reported a doubling rate of 12 days. The doubling rate of the novel coronavirus infections in India has reduced to 9.9 days in last one week, health minister said today.

India's fatality rate continued to be around 3.3%, he added. As many as 1,981 people died due to coronavirus infection in India since outbreak. West Bengal recorded the worst fatality rate in the country. Out of 1,678 coronavirus patients, 160 succumbed to death in the state.

On a brighter side, India improved its recovery rate. Around 29.9% of total cases — 17,847 people — were cured from COVID-19 infection. Kerala registered over 95% recovery rate. Out of 503 patients, 484 were recovered from the disease.

The Centre dedicated 843 hospitals, exclusively for COVID-19 patients. Across the country, there are 1,991 dedicated COVID-19 health centres with a capacity of 1,35,643 beds, said Harsh Vardhan.

Health ministry is continuously monitoring the situation on a daily basis. Vardhan said the Central government is coordinating with the states to fight against COVID-19.

More than 15.25 lakh samples have been tested till today. India increased testing capacity to 95,000 from 75,000 a week ago, Vardhan said. Over 84,600 tests were conducted in last 24 hours, health minister stated.

