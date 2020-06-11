NEW DELHI : Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday said it has developed a machine for sanitizing uniforms of security forces amid rising number of coronavirus positive cases, fatalities among the security ranks.

The DRDO said the machine, named 'GermiKlean', is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes.

Named 'GermiKlean', the machine is deployed at Parliament Street Police Station. It is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes: DRDO officials https://t.co/36Qf8v958j — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

Keeping in view that security personals are deployed at various key points like quarantine centres, private and government hospitals, containment zones to ensure law and order. And also due to the rising number of police personals turning positive for coronavirus, the Delhi police had requested the defence research organisation to develop a machine for sanitizing their uniforms, canes, cane shields, helmets etc.

Over 800 Delhi police personnel have tested positive so far while five have so far lost their lives to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said the number of COVID-19 cases are bound to increase in the force as the figure for the entire national capital increases. But he stressed that it is important that the pandemic does not affect the force's morale and also doesn't lead to fatalities.

Shrivastava said Delhi Police is taking good care of its personnel and they have been praised for being involved in humanitarian work on the ground.

"We are taking the best care of our policemen. All the policemen are feeling that they are being looked after by their seniors," he added.

To strengthen the immunity of its personnel, Delhi Police has distributed Ayurvedic medicines from AYUSH to each of the over 81,000 of them while in the second round 15,000 police personnel were given Ayurvedic medicines.

The police personnel have been strictly told to maintain social distancing among themself and to not get exposed to unknown people at home and the work space.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated