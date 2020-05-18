Coronavirus: Film shooting to move from metros to green zones

New Delhi: Home to India’s entertainment industries since the beginning of time, metros like Mumbai and to some extent Delhi may see active film and web show production move to green or orange zones and small towns post the coronavirus lockdown.

With Mumbai and Delhi leading the country's coronavirus tally at nearly 20,000 and 8,000 cases, respectively, filmmakers see the gathering of units in both cities unfeasible for at least the next couple of months.

“Given the spread of the virus in major metropolitan cities, it is inevitable that we would have to shift locations," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India. Kumar added that filmmakers can’t really wait for these locations to completely open up given the amount of time they have already lost, and companies are already looking at crunching timelines and dwindling revenues besides cost escalations of 10-12% when shoots resume to account for hygiene and safety measures. Saregama’s movie unit Yoodlee Films had planned two films in Mumbai and Delhi, the locations of these have now been moved to Latur, Manesar and other parts of Haryana, respectively, to stay as authentic to the context of the story and keep the unit safe. If all goes well, Yoodlee plans to start filming interior scenes in these places by July and come back for some basic exterior shots to Mumbai and Delhi in August.

Aparna Acharekar, programming head at ZEE5, said the company has utilized this lockdown period to reassess its options and see what is possible and what is not.

“We are looking at places like Goa, Kerala, Assam and others, where you can find both equipment and talent," Acharekar said, referring to the company’s strategy of not just starting work with minimal crew but trying to recruit people who are already in those places, perhaps with family or stuck during the lockdown, instead of ferrying large numbers from Mumbai. Further, the company will avoid taking on board crew members who are over 60 years of age or have family members with compromised health condition. The decision to take the director or more senior cast and crew members from Mumbai will be made phase-wise, Acharekar said, though the idea is to avoid moving anyone from a red to green zone.

Both Yoodlee and ZEE admitted that even in the green zones, they are looking to shoot in contained areas, for example, resorts with rooms and gardens.

“It should be like a quarantined unit where everyone stays in the same hotel and is present there at least 10 days before the shoot," Kumar explained.

Film producer Anand Pandit said shooting locations have to go with the basic script in question. Smaller towns usually turn out to be cheaper than bigger cities, and it is easier to secure permissions and daily wage labour as well.

“However, with smaller towns we have often seen problems of accommodation. Also the topography of smaller towns in India might not suit the tone of all films," Pandit said. Kumar added that the level of awareness in many small towns may be lower than bigger cities and hence the paranoia and fear around the virus, higher.

However, tough times call for tough measures.

“We will have to do some reshuffling and tweaks. The truth is no matter what, Mumbai is not going to turn into a green zone," Acharekar said.

