Coronavirus: Film shooting to move from metros to green zones

“Given the spread of the virus in major metropolitan cities, it is inevitable that we would have to shift locations," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India. Kumar added that filmmakers can’t really wait for these locations to completely open up given the amount of time they have already lost, and companies are already looking at crunching timelines and dwindling revenues besides cost escalations of 10-12% when shoots resume to account for hygiene and safety measures. Saregama’s movie unit Yoodlee Films had planned two films in Mumbai and Delhi, the locations of these have now been moved to Latur, Manesar and other parts of Haryana, respectively, to stay as authentic to the context of the story and keep the unit safe. If all goes well, Yoodlee plans to start filming interior scenes in these places by July and come back for some basic exterior shots to Mumbai and Delhi in August.