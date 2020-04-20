New Delhi : Five more personnel from the Chandni Mahal police station have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Delhi Police said.

With this, a total of 8 personnel from the police station have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

Security was deployed in Chandni Mahal, hours after it was declared as one of the containment zones late on April 10 by the Delhi government.

The administration has sanitised the entire area and is providing door-to-door delivery of the essential commodities to the residents.

With 110 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the national capital on Sunday, Delhi's count of coronavirus positive cases crossed 2000 mark.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, here on Monday, 84 per cent (38) of the 45 people who died from coronavirus were suffering from other serious diseases.

"Of the total cases, 1,283 were aged below 50 years, 320 were 50-59 years and 386 above 60 years," Jain said and added, detailed information on 14 patients was awaited.

At present, six patients are on ventilators and 26 in the ICU.

In case of deaths, Jain said, 25 were aged 60 years or above, and 10 each in the below 50 years and in 50-59 years categories.

On healthcare, he said, "We have three levels of facilities: Covid care centres, dedicated Covid health centres, and Covid dedicated hospitals. Cases are admitted in these facilities as per their reports. If a patient is asymptomatic, he/she will be admitted to Covid care centres," Jain said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

