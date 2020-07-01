Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed biggest single-day high in novel coronavirus cases, pushing to Covid-19 count beyond 1.8 lakh.

With 5,537 confirmed covid-19 patients reported in the last 24 hours, the worst-hit state's total number of coronavirus cases has surged to 1,80,298, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll has shot past 8,000 since the outbreak. The total number of virus-related deaths in the state stands at 8,053 after 198 more fatalities were reported since Tuesday.

There are currently 79,075 active cases while 93,154 patients have been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious virus.

Of these cases, Mumbai alone reported 1,487 new cases, taking the city's tally to 79,145. With 75 more fatalities since yesterday, Mumbai's total number of deaths stand at 4,631. Active cases in Mumbai are at 29,715 and 44,791 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering.

Four new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2,282, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Amid the rising numbers, Mumbai police Wednesday imposed section-144 in the city to prohibit any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places including religious areas.

This order is valid for the entire day in areas designated as containment zones and in the entire city between 9 pm and 5 am, with certain pre-defined exemptions like essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies.

Moreover, the Pune civic body in Maharashtra has decided to conduct rapid antigen detection tests for diagnosis of Covid-19 after a couple of days, a top official said on Wednesday.

He said the move will decrease burden on the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and other laboratories.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received one lakh rapid antigen testing kits, he said.

