Coronavirus fund: Kerala to issue ordinance for cutting salary of its employees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to issue an ordinance allowing it to deduct salaries of its employees to mobilise funds to fight COVID-19 in the state.

The move comes a day after the Kerala high court had stayed an order of the Left government for salary cut of its employees, observing that it lacked legal backing.

Announcing the cabinet decision, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac told reporters that as per the ordinance, the state government has been empowered to defer 25% of the salary of its employees in the event of a disaster.

On Tuesday, Kerala High Court ruled that financial difficulty cannot be a ground for deferring or cutting salaries of government employees, staying the state's move to do so.

The state government had told the court that since ₹5,000 crore was spent to battle covid-19 in March, and as the lockdown has led to a severe financial crisis, paying full salaries will be quite difficult.

The court said the state government's fight to contain the pandemic is lauded "all over the world", but the legal framework cannot be ignored. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said it was a vested right of every individual to receive salary for the work discharged and refuted claims that the state has powers under the Disaster Management Act to deny salaries.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated