NEW DELHI : The Union government of Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOPs) for movement of stranded migrant labourers, within states and union territories (UTs) where they are currently located due to lockdown 2.0 in wake of coronavirus epidemic.

The government said since additional new activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted in the consolidated revised guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with effect from 20 April 2020, the stranded migrant labourers who are housed in the relief, shelter camps being run by state, union territory governments, could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MNREGA) works.

No movement of labour to be permitted outside the state, union territory where they are currently located, the home ministry said.

Source: PIB

The home ministry set a guidelines in order to facilitate the movement of the migrant labourers within the state or union territory.

The migrant labourers currently residing in relief, shelter camps in states/UTs should be registered with the concerned local authority and their skill mapping to be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works, the ministry said.

The MHA said in the event, that a group of migrant workers wish to return to their places of work, within the state where they are presently located, they should be screened and those who are asymptomatic should be transported to their respective places of work.

The home ministry said during the journey by bus, it should be ensured that safe social distancing norms are followed and the buses used for transport are sanitized as per the guidelines of the health authorities.

The ministry said the National Directives for COVID-19 Management issued under the consolidated revised guidelines dated 15th April 2020 shall be strictly followed.

The local authorities shall also provide for food and water etc., for the duration of their journey, the ministry added.

Share Via