Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coronavirus: Haryana imposes new restrictions on gatherings from today

Coronavirus: Haryana imposes new restrictions on gatherings from today

Premium
Haryana home minister Anil Vij.
1 min read . 06:46 AM IST Staff Writer

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 11,787 active cases of COVID-19 in Haryana

Ambala: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Haryana government has imposed restrictions on gatherings, state Home Minister Anil Vij has informed.

Ambala: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Haryana government has imposed restrictions on gatherings, state Home Minister Anil Vij has informed.

"Keeping in view growing cases of coronavirus, Haryana government has imposed restrictions on gatherings. In indoor, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons. In open gatherings, 500 persons will be allowed. For funerals up to only 50 persons will be permitted," Vij tweeted today.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Keeping in view growing cases of coronavirus, Haryana government has imposed restrictions on gatherings. In indoor, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons. In open gatherings, 500 persons will be allowed. For funerals up to only 50 persons will be permitted," Vij tweeted today.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The new guidelines related to Covid-19 will come into force from today, 5 April.

Also Read | Inside the march of virus variants

Addressing the media, the Home Minister said the guidelines of appropriate Covid behaviour should be followed in all the permitted gatherings.

"All people should wear masks and observe social distancing. No one will sit close and together in the gatherings," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India, UAE & Israel's trilateral trade could reach $110 billion by 2030: Report

2 min read . 06:36 AM IST
Premium

India now has more than 2,000 labs to test Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Premium

Telangana to give free power upto 250 units per month to barbershops, dhobi ghat

1 min read . 06:15 AM IST
Premium

Boris Johnson pushes Covid-19 tests for all to help reopen UK economy

2 min read . 06:09 AM IST

Vij further said that for organising religious, sports, academics, entertainment, cultural and political events, the organiser will have to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the concerned deputy commissioners in all districts.

"Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) guidelines have been issued in this regard today", he said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 11,787 active cases of COVID-19 in Haryana while the death toll in the state stands at 3,184. The cumulative recoveries in the state reached 2,81,258.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.