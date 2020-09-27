Health spending to be raised substantially in next 5 years: Harsh Vardhan

“The government is committed to increasing the public healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP from the existing 1.15 % to 2.5 % by 2025. This will mean an actual increase of 345% over the current share in this short period of time," said Harsh Vardhan adding that the 15th Finance Commission’s high-level group on health has concurred that healthcare spending must be raised substantially in the next five years in view of the present pandemic.