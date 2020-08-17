DELHI : Amid coronavirus death toll surpassing 50,000 today and the total number of covid-19 positive cases nearing 2.65 million as the outbreak spread further into smaller towns and rural areas, the Centre and the state governments have issued helpline numbers and email-ids to resolve technical queries related to coronavirus.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) said an individual can call to the helpline numbers to resolve his or her doubts. The health ministry said technical queries related to coronavirus can be be sent to technicalquery.covid19@gov.in and for other queries mails can be send on ncov2019@gov.in and @CovidIndiaSeva .

Releasing the toll-free helpline no: +91-11-23978046 or 1075, the ministry said an individual can call to report symptoms, travel history, and in turn, seek medical guidance and precautionary measures to be followed.

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

The world's second-most populous country recorded 57,981 new infections in past 24 hours, raising the total to 2,647,663, while an additional 941 deaths raised the overall death toll to 50,921. India is only the third country, behind the United States and Brazil, to record more than 2 million infections.





