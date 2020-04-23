Here is the complete list of coronavirus hotspots in Noida, Greater Noida:
1) Supertech Capetown sector 74
2) Sector 27, Sector 28
3) Sector 44, Noida
4) Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A
5) Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village
6) Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village
7) Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida
8) Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida
9) Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida
10) Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri
11) Sector 37, Noida
12) Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar
13) Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16
14) Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida,
15) Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida
16) Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida
17) Designer Park Sector 62, Noida
18) 14th Avenue Gaur City
19) Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida
20) Eta-1 Greater Noida
21) Sector 50 Noida
22) Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida
23) Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida
24) Gamma 1, Greater Noida
25) Sector 20, Noida
26) Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82
27) Achcher Village, Greater Noida
28) Sector 15 A, Noida
29) Sector 34, Noida
30) Cherry Country, Techzone 4, Greater Noida
31) Sector 55, Noida
32) Skytech Metrott, Sector 76, Noida
33) Sector 19, Noida
Gautam Buddha Nagar District Administration is following a 5-step cluster containment strategy to curb the spread of virus in the state. GB Nagar District Magistrate took to microblogging site Twitter to share with citizens these five steps, which include: Cluster containment, Qualitative contact tracing, Deep sanitisation, Increased random sampling and Strong enforcement of Lockdown.
Following the rise in number of coronavirus cases in the district; Noida district administration has also sealed off its border with neighbouring Delhi, where 2,248 cases of Covid-19 have been reported. Only people operating under essential services with e-passe issued are allowed to cross the district borders.
Today, 37 new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, according to data released by the Health Ministry. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 1,449. Among the total people infected as on date, 173 have recovered and 21 have died.