The list of coronavirus hotspots in Noida, Greater Noida has gone up to to 33. Three new areas were added to the list after the overall tally of Covid-19 positive cases in the district went up to 103. "Out of total 103 cases in GB Nagar, 48 patients have been cured and discharged. 55 active cases remain. Presently we have 33 hotspots, which are listed below. We shall continue to fight with strong resolve.Stay Home and Stay Safe." Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate said in a tweet.

Here is the complete list of coronavirus hotspots in Noida, Greater Noida:

1) Supertech Capetown sector 74

2) Sector 27, Sector 28

3) Sector 44, Noida

4) Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A

5) Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village

6) Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village

7) Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida

8) Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida

9) Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida

10) Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri

11) Sector 37, Noida

12) Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar

13) Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16

14) Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida,

15) Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida

16) Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida

17) Designer Park Sector 62, Noida

18) 14th Avenue Gaur City

19) Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida

20) Eta-1 Greater Noida

21) Sector 50 Noida

22) Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida

23) Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida

24) Gamma 1, Greater Noida

25) Sector 20, Noida

26) Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82

27) Achcher Village, Greater Noida

28) Sector 15 A, Noida

29) Sector 34, Noida

30) Cherry Country, Techzone 4, Greater Noida

31) Sector 55, Noida

32) Skytech Metrott, Sector 76, Noida

33) Sector 19, Noida

Out of total 103 cases in GB Nagar, 48 patients have been cured and discharged. 55 active cases remain.

Presently we have 33 hotspots, which are listed below. We shall continue to fight with strong resolve.

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Administration is following a 5-step cluster containment strategy to curb the spread of virus in the state. GB Nagar District Magistrate took to microblogging site Twitter to share with citizens these five steps, which include: Cluster containment, Qualitative contact tracing, Deep sanitisation, Increased random sampling and Strong enforcement of Lockdown.

Following the rise in number of coronavirus cases in the district; Noida district administration has also sealed off its border with neighbouring Delhi, where 2,248 cases of Covid-19 have been reported. Only people operating under essential services with e-passe issued are allowed to cross the district borders.

Movement passes being checked at Delhi-Noida border near Mayur Vihar, after Gautam Budh Nagar administration sealed its border with Delhi, with certain exemptions, to prevent spread of COVID19. pic.twitter.com/14iVdQFbjp — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Today, 37 new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, according to data released by the Health Ministry. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 1,449. Among the total people infected as on date, 173 have recovered and 21 have died.

