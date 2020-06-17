In a bid to ramp up testing facility in the country as COVID-19 cases rise, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved antigen test for coronavirus that can give results in just 30 minutes.

ICMR and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have recommended antigen test in view of its high specificity while relatively low sensitivity. Known as the Standard Q COVID-19 Ag kit, the antigen test has been developed by a South Korean biotechnology firm SD Biosensor. Each kit will cost ₹450 and can show results within 30 minutes as opposed to RTPCR test that takes 3-4 hours.

The ICMR advised to use the kits along with the RT-PCR test. Suspected individuals who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be tested by RT-PCR to rule out the infection. While the positive test results should be considered as true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, said the apex body.

Testing kits should be used for all symptomatic people with influenza like illness in containment zones or hotspots, asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts with co-morbidities of confirmed cases, the ICMR suggested.

In hospitals, the kits are to be used for all symptomatic Influenza Like Illness (ILI) patients, asymptomatic patients who are hospitalized or seeking hospitalization for chemotherapy and transplants or those who are over 65 years with co-morbidities.

In a letter to Union health ministry, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava had suggested "ramping up testing for COVID-19 in containment zones and hospitals in Delhi by use of rapid antigen detection test".

Delhi government is likely to start using rapid antigen kits for COVID-19 testing in containment zones from June 20, according to a PTI report.





