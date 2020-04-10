Coronavirus: ICMR suggests containment in 36 districts of 15 states

Indicating that testing for covid-19 should be ramped up in districts reporting high coronavirus cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday revealed that 39% positive cases found during the sentinel surveillance, did not have an international travel history or contact with an infected person.

The apex biomedical research agency initiated a severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) surveillance in association with Department of Health Research, National Centre for Disease Control under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in the early phase of the covid-19 outbreak in India from 15 Feb to 2 April 2020. A SARI patient is described as a case of an acute repiratory infection with a history of fever or measured fever of ≥ 38° C and cough with onset within the last 7 days and requires overnight hospitalization.

During the study, a total of 104 (1.8%) of the 5,911 SARI patients tested were positive for covid-19. These cases were reported from 52 districts in 20 States/Union Territories. “The covid-19 positivity was higher among males and patients aged above 50 years. In all, 40 (39.2%) covid-19 cases did not report any history of contact with a known case or international travel," the ICMR study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research said.

Furthermore, SARI patients were admitted at 41 sentinel sites from February 15, 2020 onwards were tested for covid-19 by real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction. Data were extracted from Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory Network for analysis.

The ICMR found that covid-19 positivity among SARI patients increased from 0% before March 14, to 2.6% by April 2, 2020. In 15 Indian States, more than 1% of SARI patients were covid-19 positive.

Covid-19 cases among SARI patients were detected from 52 districts in 20 States. Majority of the SARI patients were tested from Gujarat (792), Tamil Nadu (577), Maharashtra (553) and Kerala (502) with covid-19 positivity of 1.6, 0.9, 3.8 and 0.2%, respectively. Covid-19 positive SARI patients were detected from eight districts in Maharashtra, six in West Bengal and five each in Tamil Nadu and Delhi

The ICMR highlighted that these districts need to be prioritized to target covid-19 containment activities stating, “About a third of covid-19 positive SARI cases did not have any history of contact with laboratory-confirmed case or international travel, and such cases were reported from 36 Indian districts in 15 States."

“Covid-19 containment activities need to be targeted in districts reporting covid-19 cases among SARI patients. Intensifying sentinel surveillance for covid-19 among SARI patients may be an efficient tool to effectively use resources towards containment and mitigation efforts," the study concluded.