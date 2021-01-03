The national capital recorded 424 new cases of coronavirus , the lowest in over seven months, and 14 new deaths on Sunday, as per the Delhi Health Department.

The infection tally in the city stands at 6,26,872 and the death toll rose to 10,585.

Meanwhile, out of the total number of positive cases in the Capital, there are 5,044 active and 6,11,243 recovered cases with 708 new recoveries in a span of 24 hours.

On Covid vaccination, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jain said, "There are three lakh healthcare workers and six lakh frontline workers in Delhi who will be administered with the Covid-19 vaccine."

Daily case count in Delhi below 1000-mark

From December 21-23, the daily case count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23.

However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily case count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, and 585 on the first day of 2021.

These fresh 494 cases came out from the 67,364 tests conducted on the previous day, including 39,591 RT-PCR tests and 27,773 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The Delhi government significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of tests done per million, as of Friday, was over 4.63 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 88 lakh.

