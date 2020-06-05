The coronavirus pandemic in the national capital are on the steady rise. With 1,359 people testing positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, the national capital now has the second highest number of active coronavirus patients in the country. While the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra stands at 41,402, Delhi accounts for 14,456 active COVID-19 patients . At 12,134, Tamil Nadu records the most number of active COVID-19 patients after Maharashtra and Delhi.

With sudden spike in cases, the total number of coronavirus patients in the national capital crossed 25,000-mark. Delhi first recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in day on May 28. The death toll in the state has also increased to 650. At least 44 coronavirus patients succumbed to death in last 24 hours.

Considering the surge in the number of cases in the past one week, the Delhi government has ordered state-run hospitals designated for coronavirus management to upgrade beds at their facilities in the three weeks.These hospital are the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTBH), Lok Nayak, Deep Chand Bandhu and Shri Raja Harish Chandra hospital. The upgradation would include adding more beds and beds with oxygen support.

If bed with the level facilities is not available at the hospital, it would be the sole responsibility of the hospital to transfer the patient to other hospital and till that happens, the hospital would provide available medical facilities, the state government said in an order to hospitals.

The Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday advised the Delhi government to ramp up testing, surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control.

“As all districts of union territory of Delhi are now affected by COVID-19, the rising cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome," he said.

The state government formed a five-member committee to look into the national capital's healthcare infrastructure and facilities. “The above said committee will guide the government of Delhi on the following points: a) Overall preparedness of hospitals in Delhi b) Health infrastructure augmentation in Delhi c) Any other area where strengthening of infrastructure of health facilities is required for the better management of covid-19 in Delhi," a government release said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday sealed the national capital border with the neighbouring states — Uttar Pradesh and Haryana — to protect the Delhi's hospitals from high caseloads. Delhi chief minister asked its citizens to decide whether they want border to be opened for all or not.

