Tamil Nadu records a new high in daily Covid-19 cases, count crosses 62,000-mark

Tamil Nadu continued to witness highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases for third day in a row with over 2,700 more cases, pushing the state's Covid-19 count beyond 62,000 today.

The second-highest cases in a single day were reported on Sunday when 2,532 cases were reported in a single day. Today is the sixth straight day that the state has reported more than 2,000 new single-day virus cases.

With 2,710 fresh cases since Sunday, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count rose to 62,087, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also rose to 794 after 37 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Sunday, it said.

Of the new cases reported, six patients who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, as many as 58 passengers who arrived from other Indian states tested positive in the state as well. The majority of these returnees were from Karnataka (11), according to today's bulletin.

There are currently 27,178 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 34,112 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 1,358 patients recovered today, the state health department added.

Of these cases, Chennai reported the highest number of cases and deaths in the city. With 1,487 fresh cases in the capital in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in city rose to 42,752 today, according to the health bulletin.

Of these, 38,340 patients are males, 23,727 are females and 20 are transgender patients.

There are 87 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 41 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 26,592 samples were tested today. Over 9.1 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

On Saturday, the state tested 33,231 samples, which is the highest number of Covid-19 tests conducted in a single day in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst-hit states in the country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths. The biggest contributor, however, is Maharashtra with more than 1.3 lakh cases so far and over 6,000 virus-related deaths.

