Over 20 fresh cases reported today, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 1,385. Maharashtra is the worst affected state by coronavirus.

Out of the total cases, over half of them was from Mumbai, said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope. India's financial capital recorded over 800 coronavirus cases. At least 181 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai.

A total of 97 people died due COVID-19 infection in the state, highest in any state in India. As many as 54 deaths were confirmed from Mumbai while Pune reported 24 deaths.

At least 13 people were diagnosed positive with COVID-19 infection from Dharavi, one of the largest slums in Asia. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned all unlicensed vegetable and fruit markets, hawkers and sellers at the containment areas in Dharavi to prevent further spread of the virus, said officials of BMC. Only medical outlets are allowed to function. Anyone caught buying from unlicensed roadside vendors will be arrested, they added.

Fearing community transmission, Maharashtra government was planning to accommodate people from densely populated areas of Mumbai in local schools, the health minister said.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court said while the government machinery is expected to take effective measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens are also expected to remind themselves of their fundamental duties.

Justice P B Varale on Wednesday was hearing a suo moto (on its own) petition on the difficulties faced by migrant workers, daily wagers and health workers amid the pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,412, according to ministry of health and welfare. The death toll increased to 199.

Justice Varale was also informed that the state government had sanctioned the purchase of 3,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 50,000 hydroxychloroquine 400 mg tablets.

All health workers are now equipped with PPE and there are as many as 919 kits available in reserve, the court was told.









Share Via