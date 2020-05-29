Mumbai coronavirus update: 99% ICU beds in hospitals are occupied, says BMC

BMC has decided to occupy 600 more ICU beds over the next month as it sets up health facilities across the city. “We will be increasing the ICU bed capacity to nearly 1,000 shortly, in the private and jumbo health facilities. Most of the beds have oxygen supply and are fully equipped, and should be adequate for taking care for patients suffering from monsoon-related diseases as well," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner at BMC.