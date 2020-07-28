With 47,704 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally near 15 lakh mark today, while the recoveries jumped to 9,52,743. The country's death toll rose to 33,425 with 654 fatalities being recorded in a day. The fatality from covid currently stands at 2.28% in India as compared to global average of about 4%.

Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases, 9,52,744 cured/discharged/migrated and 33,425 deaths, the health ministry said.

The recoveries on Sunday is one of the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 35,175 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stand at 63.92%. The gap between active patients and recovered patients has crossed 4 lakh and currently stands at 4,55,755.

More than 5 lakh Covid 19 tests conducted in a single day over two consecutive days. On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,472 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested. With 5,28,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing stands at 1,73,34,803.

The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the pandemic.

Final-stage testing of the vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., began with volunteers at numerous sites around the U.S. given either a real dose or a dummy without being told which.

In India, the human trial of country's first indigenous vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' began at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, has been administered to several persons, who volunteered to be part of the trial, said Dr E Venkat Rao, Principal Investigator of the trial process.

