Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Coronavirus: India adds 15,968 cases in a day, active cases drop to 2.14 lakh
The lifeline of Mumbai, local trains, was back on track since June last year after the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25, but the initial services were only for essential workers. Later, women commuters were allowed to travel between 11am to 3pm and after 7pm till the last train. (HT FILE)

Coronavirus: India adds 15,968 cases in a day, active cases drop to 2.14 lakh

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Staff Writer

According to the Ministry of Health, India has 2,14,507 active COVID-19 cases currently.

India added 15,968 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 1,04,95,147, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

With 17,817 more discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,29,111. As many as 202 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,529.

According to the Ministry of Health, India has 2,14,507 active COVID-19 cases currently.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,34,89,114 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 12 including 8,36,227 samples tested yesterday.

With 729 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths being reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,90,813 and the death toll to 3,517, a health official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in West Bengal rose to 96.91 per cent on Tuesday after 879 more people were discharged from various hospitals in the state, the health department said. The toll increased to 9,975 after 18 fatalities were registered in Bengal, the department said in its bulletin.

At least 751 fresh cases were recorded in the state, taking the tally to 5,62,072.

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,57,334 as 344 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,443, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,936 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 19,74,488, the state health department said.

