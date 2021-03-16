OPEN APP
In its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has crossed an important milestone of administering over 3.29 crore vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been given till Tuesday 8 am, according to the union health ministry's website.

India adminstered 30,39,394 lakh covid vaccines on Monday, its highest in a day.

The vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has touched 1 crore within 15 days, the ministry said.

Of the total 30,39,394 doses given in a span of 24 hours on March 15, 26,27,099 beneficiaries have been administered the 1st dose and 4,12,295 individuals have been given the 2nd dose, according to the data compiled at 7 am.

Of the cumulative 3,29,47,432 doses which have been administered till now, 2,70,79,484 beneficiaries received the 1st dose and 58,67,948 individuals have taken the 2nd dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

