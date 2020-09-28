Coronavirus: India cures 10 lakh covid patients in 11 days

Coronavirus: India cures 10 lakh covid patients in 11 days1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
The ministry also informed that recovered cases have outpaced active cases by over five times.
With 10 lakh recoveries in just 11 days, India's total recoveries crossed 50 lakh-mark on Monday.
"India's total recoveries cross the landmark milestone of 50 lakh. The rise from 1 lakh in June '20 has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days," said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
"India has witnessed a very high level of more than 90,000 recoveries every day recently. Recovered cases have outpaced active cases by more than 5 times," it said.
"The commendable feat has been achieved through enhanced medical infrastructure, implementation of the standard treatment protocol, full dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics, and frontline workers," the ministry said in a series of tweets.
