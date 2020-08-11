India's COVID-19 tally reached 22,68,676 today, with 53,601 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 15,83,490 according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 rose to 45,257 after 871 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

Number of new cases reported per day after the four consecutive days of the COVID-19 cases. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Friday.

India has recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day with 47,747 COVID patients having recovered and discharged yesterday.

The COVID-19 count includes 6,39,929 active cases and 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated patients. Now, India has 28.21% active cases, 69.80% cured/discharged/migrated and 1.99% deaths

As many as 6,98,290 samples were tested on Sunday, a sharp drop in testing after the highest ever over 7 lakh tests on Saturday. A total of 2,52,81,848 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The five most-affected states by number of cases are Maharashtra (5,24,513), Tamil Nadu (296,901), Andhra Pradesh (227,860), Karnataka (178,087), and Delhi (1,46,134).

The coronavirus pandemic chalked up another horrific milestone Monday as the world surpassed 20 million recorded cases of infection from the tiny killer that has upended life just about everywhere.

The number as of 2215 GMT was 20,002,577 cases, with 733,842 deaths recorded, according to an AFP tally of official sources.

