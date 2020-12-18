Coronavirus: India inches closer to 1-crore case mark with 22,889 new infections

India's COVID-19 count on Friday edged closer to the 1-crore mark with 22,889 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally now stands at 99,79,447.

Of them, 95,20,827 have already recovered with 31,087 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 3,13,831 active cases in the country, consisting of about 3.24 per cent of India's total positive cases.

As many as 338 fatalities were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,44,789.

The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,89,18,646 samples were tested for the COVID-19 up to December 17, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Of these, 11,13,406 samples were tested on Thursday.

Among the states and UTs, Delhi on Thursday reported 1,363 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths, along with 2,391 recoveries, the Health Department said.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the national capital stands at 6,13,357, while the death toll has reached 10,182.

As many as 4,969 cases, 4,970 recoveries, and 27 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Kerala has 58,155 active cases as of now. As per the state Health Department, the death toll now stands at 2,734.

