India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 50,000 mark as 941 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 50,921.

As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664 cases.

As per the recent update, there are 6,76,900 active cases while 19,19,843 patients have been discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 1,56,719 active cases 4,08,286 patients have been discharged/migrated while 19,749 deaths due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 54,213 active cases, 2,72,251 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 5,641 deaths. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 88,138 active cases while 1,91,117 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 2,562 patients succumbing to COVID-19.

Karnataka has a total of 81,284 active cases 1,34,811 patients cured/discharged/migrated and 3,831 patients succumbing to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has detected a strain of the new coronavirus that’s been found to be 10 times more infectious.

The mutation called D614G was found in at least three of the 45 cases in a cluster that started from a restaurant owner returning from India and breaching his 14-day home quarantine. The man has since been sentenced to five months in prison and fined. The strain was also found in another cluster involving people returning from the Philippines.

