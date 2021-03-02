OPEN APP
Coronavirus India: Over 1.48 crore people vaccinated, active tally at 1.68 lakh

As many as 12,286 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the country now stands at 1,11,24,527, including 1,68,358 active cases and 1,07,98,921 recoveries.

India cured 12,464 people on Monday. The total death toll reached 1,57,248 after 91 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,48,54,136 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, addressing hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the ICMR, a total of 21,76,18,057 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 1 March. Of these, 7,59,283 samples were tested on Monday.

