India's COVID-19 tally reached 23,29,639 today, with 60,963 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 15,83,490 according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 rose to 46,091 after 834 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

India has recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day with 56,110 COVID patients having recovered and discharged yesterday.

The COVID-19 count includes 6,43,948 active cases and 16,39,599 cured/discharged/migrated patients. Now, India has 28.21% active cases, 69.80% cured/discharged/migrated and 1.99% deaths.

As many as 7,33,449 samples were tested on Sunday, the highest ever testing after the highest ever over 7 lakh tests on Saturday. A total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Russia claimed Tuesday it has developed the world's first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus, despite mounting scepticism about its effectiveness as fears grow over a second wave of infections across the globe.

President Vladimir Putin said the vaccine was safe and that one of his own daughters had received the inoculation, dubbed "Sputnik" after the pioneering 1950s Soviet satellite.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via