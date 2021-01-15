Subscribe
Coronavirus: India records 15,590 fresh cases, active cases at 2.13 lakh
A man crosses a street amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Coronavirus: India records 15,590 fresh cases, active cases at 2.13 lakh

Staff Writer

The country's death toll increased to 1,51,918 with 191 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,27,683 with 15,590 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,01,62,738, according to the Union health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The country's death toll increased to 1,51,918 with 191 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,62,738 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.53 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.

There are 2,13,027 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,49,62,401 samples have been tested up to January 14 with 7,30,096  samples being tested on Thursday.

