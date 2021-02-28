Subscribe
Home >News >India >Coronavirus: India records 16,752 new cases, active tally goes up again
A worker sanitises a classroom at a college in Mumbai. (HT FILE)

Coronavirus: India records 16,752 new cases, active tally goes up again

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Staff Writer

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,57,051 with additional 113 deaths in last 24 hours.

As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,64,511 active cases and 1,07,75,169 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,57,051 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,43,01,266 people in the country have been vaccinated against the virus.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed today that the total number of samples has reached 21,62,31,106 as of Sunday, including 7,95,723 samples tested yesterday.

