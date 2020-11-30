Coronavirus: India records 38,772 fresh cases as tally cross 94 lakh mark

India reported 38,772 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 94,31,692, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The country reported more recoveries than new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases reached 4,53,956 while the total recoveries climbed to 88,47,600 with 45,333 new discharges in a single day. With 443 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,37,139.

Today is the 23rd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,03,79,976 samples have been tested up to November 29, of which 8,76,173 samples were tested yesterday.

As many as 4,906 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, marginally less than yesterday's 4,998, taking the tally in the national capital to 5,66,648, according to the Delhi health department

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via