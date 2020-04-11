With the states confirming over 1,000 cases in last 24 hours, India witnessed the biggest jump in coronavirus cases in a single day. The total number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 7,447. India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 200-mark. As many as 40 people passed away due to coronavirus infection just one day — the highest single day casualty since the outbreak.

Maharashtra is severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported more than 200 cases for the second consecutive day. The total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra stood at 1,574. With 13 news deaths, the death toll in the state surged to 110. Maharashtra accounts for over 45% of the total coronavirus deaths in the nation.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu confirmed the highest number of COVID-19 patients. As many as 77 people in Tamil Nadu tested positive for the coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 911.

Delhi also witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus patients. Over 900 people confirmed with COVID-19 infection in the capital.

Kerala, which had reported first coronavirus case in the country, registered 364 cases. As many as 123 people were recovered from the disease in the statement.

Madhya Pradesh confirmed at least 176 new cases on Friday, one of the highest spike in single-day count. The total COVID-19 count in the state rose to 435. The death toll in the state stood at 33. Uttar Pradesh confirmed over 400 coronavirus patients.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 363 COVID-19 cases. Gujarat registered 67 fresh cases in last 24 hours, raising the total count in the state to 308. 19 people died in Gujarat since outbreak emerged.

More than 200 cases have been reported by each of Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir. The 100-mark was breached by West Bengal, Haryana and Punjab.

Meantime, health ministry maintained that no community transmission is taking place as yet in India. World Health Organisation put India in a category named 'cluster of cases'.

At present, India is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14. The aim was to mitigate the virus spread by implementing social distancing. Several states including Odisha and Punjab extended the lockdown till the month end. A decision by the central government on the nationwide lockdown is expected after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with all chief ministers on Saturday.

Union Home Ministry also sought views of state governments on the 21-day lockdown including on whether more categories of people and services need to be exempted, officials said on Friday, according to a PTI report.

Share Via