With 57,117 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally neared 17 lakh mark today, while the recoveries jumped to 10,94,374. The country's death toll rose to 36,511 with 764 fatalities being recorded in a day. The fatality from covid currently stands at 2.18% in India as compared to global average of about 4%.

Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases, 10,94,374 cured/discharged/migrated and 36,511 deaths, the health ministry said.

The recoveries on Tuesday is one of the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 36,569 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stand at 64.54%. The gap between active patients and recovered patients has crossed 5 lakh.

More than five lakh Covid 19 tests were conducted in a single day on Friday. On 31th July, India tested a total of 5,25,689. With 5,25,689 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing stands at 1,93,58,659.

The human trial of India's first potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has started in Uttar Pradesh today. Uttar Pradesh's Rana Hospital and Trauma Centre was one of the 12 institutes selected by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for clinical human trial of Covaxin.

After initial success, Japan is facing a reality check on the coronavirus. The country garnered global attention after containing the first wave of Covid-19 with what it referred to as the “Japan Model" -- limited testing and no lockdown, nor any legal means to force businesses to close. The country’s finance minister even suggested a higher “cultural standard" helped contain the disease. But now the island nation is facing a formidable resurgence, with Covid-19 cases hitting records nationwide day after day.

