Coronavirus: India records world's highest spike of 77,266 cases in a day

Coronavirus cases in India recorded the highest daily jump of 77,266 covid infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, as cases surged across the country, data from the health ministry showed.

With the record spike of 77,266 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 33,87,501. India has 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated & 61,529 deaths, including 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With the record spike of 77,266 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 33,87,501. India has 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated & 61,529 deaths, including 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected country behind only the United States and Brazil.

The recovery rate was recorded at 76.28 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.82 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,94,77,848 samples have been tested up to August 27 with 9,01,338 samples being tested on Thursday.

Topics Coronavirus in India