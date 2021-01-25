Coronavirus: India reports 13,203 new cases, total active cases at 1.84 lakh

Coronavirus: India reports 13,203 new cases, total active cases at 1.84 lakh1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 10:15 AM IST
With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 1,06,67,736
India reported 13,203 new Covid-19 cases, 13,298 discharges and 155 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 1,06,67,736 including 1,84,182 active cases and 1,03,30,084 discharges.
The total death toll has touched 1,53,470.
As countrywide COVID-19 inoculation program is going on, a total of 16,15,504 individuals got vaccinated in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 5,70,246 samples were tested on January 24 making the cumulative total number of samples tested reach 19,23,37,117.
