Coronavirus: India reports 13,788 new cases in a day, active cases at 2.08 lakh

India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The overall coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,71,773, including 2,08,012 active cases.

With 14,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,02,11,342. The death toll has gone up 1,52,419.

Kerala reported 5,005 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths on Sunday, taking the active cases to 68,991 in the state.

According to the state health department, the total numbers of active cases are 68,991. After 4,408 new recoveries today, the total number of recoveries in the state stands at 7,75,176.

Delhi reported 246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 6,32,429, said the Delhi health department on Sunday.

This is the 14th time that the daily count of new cases stood below the 500-mark in January and the eighth consecutive day since January 10 when the newly-reported cases remained below the 400-mark.

