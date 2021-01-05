OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: India reports 16,375 new cases in a day, active cases fall to 2.3 lakh
Residents brave the rain at Mandi House in New Delhi. Scientists said inclement weather may persist till Wednesday. Arvind Yadav/HT (HT_PRINT)
Residents brave the rain at Mandi House in New Delhi. Scientists said inclement weather may persist till Wednesday. Arvind Yadav/HT (HT_PRINT)

Covid-19: India reports 16,375 new cases in a day, active cases fall to 2.3 lakh

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 10:01 AM IST Staff Writer

As many as 201 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,850.

India reported 16,375 new COVID-19 cases and 29,091 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,03,56,845, including 2,31,036 active cases and 99,75,958 recoveries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization

Covishield and Covaxin: WHO chief Tedros applauds India's decisive action

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Sunday that Covaxin does not fit the continuous data submission process for vaccine registration and the vaccine would have to undergo late phase clinical trials in Brazil.

Brazil scrambles for India-made covid vaccines

2 min read . 10:45 AM IST
UP starts Covid vaccination dry run in all 75 districts

UP starts Covid vaccination dry run in all 75 districts

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs first season of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, virtually with Bahrain's Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 24, 2020. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

5 min read . 10:19 AM IST

Also Read: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

As many as 201 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,850.

The total number of samples tested up to 4th January is 17,65,31,997 including 8,96,236 samples tested on Monday.

Delhi reported 384 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi's Health Department on Monday.

A total of 727 recoveries and 12 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours. The overall cases in the national capital reached 6,27,256 including 4,689 active infections, 6,11,970 recoveries. The death toll climbed mounted to 10,597. The case fatality rate reached 1.69 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 7.03 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 2,765 new cases, 10,362 discharged cases, and 29 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases in the state is at 19,47,011. Total recoveries are 18,47,361 while the active cases are 48,801. The death toll in Maharashtra is at 49,695.

Karnataka reported 600 new COVID19 cases, 1283 discharges, and 3 deaths today.Total cases in the state are 9,22,538. Total discharged cases are 9,00,202. The Death toll is 12,110. The active cases are 10,207.

West Bengal reported 597 new cases, 1,347 discharges, and 25 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases are 5,55,572, total recoveries 5,36,084, the active cases are 9,671, while the death toll is 9,817.

Kerala reported 19 deaths, 3,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department. Out of the new cases, 2,643 were cases of local transmission and the contact source for infection was not traceable for the remaining 284 cases. There are 42 healthcare workers among those newly infected.Meanwhile, 19 recent deaths were confirmed on Monday due to novel coronavirus and the death toll for the virus here is now at 3,160.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout