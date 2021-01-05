Covid-19: India reports 16,375 new cases in a day, active cases fall to 2.3 lakh

India reported 16,375 new COVID-19 cases and 29,091 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,03,56,845, including 2,31,036 active cases and 99,75,958 recoveries.

As many as 201 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,850.

The total number of samples tested up to 4th January is 17,65,31,997 including 8,96,236 samples tested on Monday.

Delhi reported 384 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi's Health Department on Monday.

A total of 727 recoveries and 12 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours. The overall cases in the national capital reached 6,27,256 including 4,689 active infections, 6,11,970 recoveries. The death toll climbed mounted to 10,597. The case fatality rate reached 1.69 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 7.03 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 2,765 new cases, 10,362 discharged cases, and 29 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases in the state is at 19,47,011. Total recoveries are 18,47,361 while the active cases are 48,801. The death toll in Maharashtra is at 49,695.

Karnataka reported 600 new COVID19 cases, 1283 discharges, and 3 deaths today.Total cases in the state are 9,22,538. Total discharged cases are 9,00,202. The Death toll is 12,110. The active cases are 10,207.

West Bengal reported 597 new cases, 1,347 discharges, and 25 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases are 5,55,572, total recoveries 5,36,084, the active cases are 9,671, while the death toll is 9,817.

Kerala reported 19 deaths, 3,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department. Out of the new cases, 2,643 were cases of local transmission and the contact source for infection was not traceable for the remaining 284 cases. There are 42 healthcare workers among those newly infected.Meanwhile, 19 recent deaths were confirmed on Monday due to novel coronavirus and the death toll for the virus here is now at 3,160.

