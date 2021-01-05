Covid-19: India reports 16,375 new cases in a day, active cases fall to 2.3 lakh

Kerala reported 19 deaths, 3,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department. Out of the new cases, 2,643 were cases of local transmission and the contact source for infection was not traceable for the remaining 284 cases. There are 42 healthcare workers among those newly infected.Meanwhile, 19 recent deaths were confirmed on Monday due to novel coronavirus and the death toll for the virus here is now at 3,160.