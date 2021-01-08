Coronavirus: India reports 18,139 new cases in a day, active cases at 2.25 lakh

India has reported 18,139 new Covid-19 cases, 20,539 recoveries, and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count to 1,04,13,417, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday.

While 1,00,37,398 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,570 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country. There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to January 6 including 9,35,369 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

Kerala continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 65,252 cases. According to the Health Ministry, there are 11,939 active cases in UP, 9,109 active cases in Chhattisgarh and 4,481 active cases in Delhi.

With 3,729 new COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths in Maharashtra, total cases in the state stand at 19,58,282. Karnataka reported 761 new COVID-19 cases, and seven deaths today. The total cases in the state reached 9,24,898 cases.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, 911 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, talking the state's tally to 8,23,986 cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 295 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state stand at 8,84,171 cases.

