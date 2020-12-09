Coronavirus: India reports 32,080 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

With 32,080 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,35,850, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

With 402 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,360.

With 402 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,360.

The total number of active cases has reached 3,78,909. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 92,15,581 with 36,635 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 74,460 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 59,873 active cases.

Delhi has reported 22,310 active cases, 5,65,039 recoveries and 9,763 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,98,36,767 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 8th December. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).