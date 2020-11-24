Coronavirus: India reports 37,975 fresh covid cases, total tally at 91.77 lakh

India's coronavirus count crossed 91-lakh mark on Tuesday after 37,975 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall count of cases reached 91,77,841 including 4,38,667 active cases and 86,04,955 recoveries.

With 480 more persons succumbing to the virus, the toll has mounted to 1,34,218, according to Health Ministry.

Today is the seventeenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-mark was on November 7.

Delhi reported 4,454 new cases on Monday and 121 people died in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The total COVID count in Delhi has reached 5,34,317, including 37,329 active cases, 4,88,476 recoveries and 8,512 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 4,153 new COVID-19 cases, 3,729 recoveries, and 30 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17,84,361. There are 81,902 active cases in the state and 16,54,793 patients have recovered so far. The death toll in the state has reached 46,653.

Kerala recorded 3,757 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total active cases to 64,166. A total of 5,00,089 recoveries have been reported so far in the state.

West Bengal reported 3,557 new COVID-19 cases, 3,687 discharges, and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state stand at 4,59,918, including 25,030 active cases, 4,26,816 discharges, and 8,072 deaths.

