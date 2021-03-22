A total of 46,951 new coronavirus cases and 21,180 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,16,46,081, including 3,34,646 active cases and 1,11,51,468 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,967 including 212 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

As many as 4,50,65,998, doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

The worst affected state, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike with 30,535 new Covid-19 cases. The state also recorded 99 deaths on Sunday in Mumbai. The state’s tally has reached 2,479,682, while the number of fatalities is 53,399.

As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,44,45,774 samples up to Sunday had been tested for the coronavirus. 8,80,655 were tested yesterday.

